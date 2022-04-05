Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$50.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.97.

TSE:FM traded down C$2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$42.66. 867,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,063. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$45.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.42.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.54 billion. Equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 2,551 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$108,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,193,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$93,222,092.50. Also, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total transaction of C$2,995,691.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$215,646,462. Insiders sold a total of 292,201 shares of company stock worth $11,371,329 in the last ninety days.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

