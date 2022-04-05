Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given New €15.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €14.00 ($15.38) to €15.00 ($16.48) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

DB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €12.20 ($13.41) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.12.

Shares of DB opened at $13.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at $612,015,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth about $1,049,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

