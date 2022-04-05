Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates GBX 6,100 Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 6,100 ($80.00) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($68.72) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.87) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.70) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.13) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.75) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,560 ($72.92).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of LON RIO traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 6,120 ($80.26). The stock had a trading volume of 2,473,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,392. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($57.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of £99.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,692.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,138.28.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($72.05), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($755,470.03).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.