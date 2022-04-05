Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($57.14) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($73.63) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($64.84) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($59.34) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.40 ($68.57) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($71.43) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €63.15 ($69.40).

DPW stock opened at €42.34 ($46.52) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($33.54) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($45.41). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €47.43 and a 200-day moving average price of €52.31.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize.

