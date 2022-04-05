DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) Increases Dividend to GBX 13.70 Per Share

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.70 ($0.18) per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from DFS Furniture’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON DFS opened at GBX 204 ($2.68) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 217 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 243.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £526.93 million and a P/E ratio of 10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.81, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.10. DFS Furniture has a 1-year low of GBX 171.37 ($2.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 318.50 ($4.18).
In other DFS Furniture news, insider Alison Hutchinson bought 18,762 shares of DFS Furniture stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.83) per share, for a total transaction of £40,525.92 ($53,148.75).
DFS Furniture Company Profile (Get Rating)
DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.
