DiamondRock Hospitality to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Shares of DRH opened at $10.17 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,972,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after acquiring an additional 204,242 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 25,889 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 450,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 79,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

