DMG Group LLC Buys New Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

DMG Group LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.6% of DMG Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,523,000 after buying an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,777,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $305.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $298.40 and a one year high of $420.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.83.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

