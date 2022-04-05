Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Raised to €79.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from €72.00 ($79.12) to €79.00 ($86.81) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Shares of DLMAF opened at $57.87 on Friday. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.54.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

