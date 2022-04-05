Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 6.80 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON DOM opened at GBX 384.20 ($5.04) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of GBX 326 ($4.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 473.60 ($6.21). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 22.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 375.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 391.47.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOM. Liberum Capital raised shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 425 ($5.57) to GBX 410 ($5.38) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.33) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

