Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Trading Up 0.1%

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $23.21. Approximately 1,811 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000.

