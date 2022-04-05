Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.85. 326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dorel Industries from C$32.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $255.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

