Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Up 3.2%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.88 and last traded at $14.82. 13,759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 532,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $598.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $209,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 308,200 shares of company stock worth $4,438,994 in the last ninety days. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

