Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 13,663 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 608.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,909 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,469,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,378 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Autodesk by 28.1% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $114,106,000 after acquiring an additional 87,692 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 530.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 110,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in Autodesk by 9.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,439 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,655 shares of company stock worth $1,596,940. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $218.77 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.29 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.10 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.83 and a 200 day moving average of $261.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Europe dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

