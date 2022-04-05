Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $540.57.

ZBRA opened at $431.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $375.63 and a one year high of $615.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

