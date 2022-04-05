Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 3,930 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,303,000 after purchasing an additional 131,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,513,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,059,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,418,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,938 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,214,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,676,000 after purchasing an additional 117,261 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

AMH opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.35, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.00%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMH. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.69.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.