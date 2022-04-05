Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 5,544 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.90.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $328.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.55 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

