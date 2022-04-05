Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 43,634 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $120.83 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,602 shares of company stock worth $2,719,062 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Benchmark cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.77.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

