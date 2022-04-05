Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,621 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 26,402 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

Shares of PM opened at $96.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.97.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

