Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.52 Million Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,774 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,981 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 216,155 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,756,688. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

