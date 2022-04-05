Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.90 Million Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 182.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 18,289 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth $816,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 18.6% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $186.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 83.44 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $156.27 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.12.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.63.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

