Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $480.73.

NYSE DPZ opened at $403.79 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $367.29 and a one year high of $567.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

