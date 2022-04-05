Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $5.02 Million Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REXR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,181,000 after acquiring an additional 92,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,381,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,393,000 after purchasing an additional 410,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,014,000 after purchasing an additional 134,612 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,501,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,251,000 after purchasing an additional 223,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,141,000 after purchasing an additional 36,196 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Shares of REXR opened at $76.12 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.42 and a 1-year high of $81.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.15, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.50%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

