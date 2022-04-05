Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,278 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $7,279,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,973,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 58,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after buying an additional 11,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.20.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $736,206.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,101. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,088. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.12 and its 200 day moving average is $214.58. The company has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $269.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

