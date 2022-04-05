Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Saia by 2.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Saia by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Saia by 21.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Saia by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.31.

SAIA stock opened at $234.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.02 and a 1-year high of $365.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

