Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cognex by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 157.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Cognex by 22.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cognex by 25.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex stock opened at $78.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.36. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $61.51 and a 12-month high of $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $244.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGNX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

