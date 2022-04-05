Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,906 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,492,000 after acquiring an additional 179,514 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Moody’s by 11.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after buying an additional 322,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,911,000 after buying an additional 96,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Moody’s by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,830,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,881,000 after buying an additional 24,281 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO opened at $342.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $299.68 and a 12 month high of $407.94.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.46.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

