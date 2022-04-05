Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,581 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Citigroup raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.32.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $574.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $530.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $254.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $356.84 and a 1 year high of $586.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

