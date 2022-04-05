Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of DYAI opened at $2.80 on Monday. Dyadic International has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 58.65% and a negative net margin of 543.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Dyadic International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dyadic International during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 1,167.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dyadic International during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dyadic International (Get Rating)

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

