Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of DYAI opened at $2.80 on Monday. Dyadic International has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60.
Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 58.65% and a negative net margin of 543.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Dyadic International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
About Dyadic International (Get Rating)
Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.
