Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DT. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.68.

NYSE:DT opened at $48.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.53. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.34.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $116,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $68,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dynatrace by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,930,000 after purchasing an additional 134,032 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 7.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 138.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 38,690 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

