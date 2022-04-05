e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells $1,107,437.22 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,107,437.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

On Thursday, March 3rd, Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $774,924.75.

NYSE ELF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.31. The stock had a trading volume of 294,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,509. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 2.00.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.