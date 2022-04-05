Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSEARCA EXD traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.44. 36,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,823. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.52. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $12.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXD. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 230.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth $592,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It invests in equity markets. The fund invests directly and through derivatives such as options in stocks of companies.

