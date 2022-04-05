Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXDGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSEARCA EXD traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.44. 36,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,823. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.52. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $12.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXD. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 230.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth $592,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It invests in equity markets. The fund invests directly and through derivatives such as options in stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.