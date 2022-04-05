Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

LLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY stock opened at $291.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.47. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $295.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $10,306,695.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 858,262 shares of company stock worth $237,578,874. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.