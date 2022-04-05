Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
LLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.
LLY stock opened at $291.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.47. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $295.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $10,306,695.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 858,262 shares of company stock worth $237,578,874. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.