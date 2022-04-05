Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

ELOX has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ELOX opened at $0.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.35.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,444 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

