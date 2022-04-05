Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
BABYF stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. Else Nutrition has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $2.92.
About Else Nutrition
