Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BABYF stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. Else Nutrition has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $2.92.

Get Else Nutrition alerts:

About Else Nutrition (Get Rating)

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. It offers baby snacks under the HEART brand; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and nutritional drinks, as well as dried food snacks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Else Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Else Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.