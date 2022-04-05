EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

EMCOR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 6.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EMCOR Group to earn $8.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

EMCOR Group stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.85. 395,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.49. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $107.79 and a 12-month high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

