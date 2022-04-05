Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2,850.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2,500.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$45.50 to C$44.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$2,060.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$772.73.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of EDV stock traded down C$0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$30.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,166. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.73. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$25.50 and a one year high of C$35.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$878.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$899.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 1.2600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70.

About Endeavour Mining (Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.