Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.42

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.42 and traded as high as C$16.46. Enerplus shares last traded at C$16.41, with a volume of 1,519,496 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERF. TD Securities raised their target price on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.14.

Get Enerplus alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.42.

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$326.26 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.8899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.042 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.80%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 64,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total value of C$1,061,843.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,114,479.08.

Enerplus Company Profile (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.