ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €19.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.88) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.80 ($18.46) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.30 ($16.81) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($20.33) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.15) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($16.48) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €15.83 ($17.39).

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €13.45 ($14.78) on Monday. ENI has a 52-week low of €9.38 ($10.31) and a 52-week high of €14.80 ($16.27). The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.