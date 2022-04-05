Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Insider Sells $1,172,640.00 in Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,172,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ETR stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.31. 1,589,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,721. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.18. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $122.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 102.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

