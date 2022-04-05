Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $82.69

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.69 and last traded at $82.23, with a volume of 759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.39.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EVA shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enviva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.49 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average is $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio is -471.23%.

In related news, Director Ralph Alexander bought 1,614 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Riverstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enviva by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,797,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,957,530,000 after buying an additional 14,211,548 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,971,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Enviva by 47.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 107,015 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,934,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,894,000.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

