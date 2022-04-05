Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $847.94.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $769.91. 6,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,270. The firm has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix has a 52 week low of $662.26 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $708.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $765.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Equinix will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 223.83%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

