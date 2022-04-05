Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Trading Up 3.3%

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.92 and last traded at $31.89. Approximately 111,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,473,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

Get Equitable alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.54.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $915,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,472. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 714.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.