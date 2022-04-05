Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Arhaus, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arhaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. William Blair also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARHS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

ARHS stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,706,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,127,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

