Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of Erasca stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65. Erasca has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $24.47.

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Erasca will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Erasca by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. 40.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Its lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of NSCLC, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

