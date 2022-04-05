Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.71.

NYSE ESNT opened at $40.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.06. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $39.26 and a 1 year high of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,288 shares of company stock worth $364,531 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Essent Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

