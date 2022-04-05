Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $356.19.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $348.96. 208,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $273.67 and a 52-week high of $359.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.18%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $721,012,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,703,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 242,033 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

