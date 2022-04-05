Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Given New SEK 295 Price Target at UBS Group

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from SEK 352 to SEK 295 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Essity AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 305 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 277 to SEK 231 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $266.50.

OTCMKTS:ETTYF opened at $24.00 on Monday. Essity AB has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $36.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.56.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

