Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Equities researchers at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. Everi has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.13.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Everi will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

