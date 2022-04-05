Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

EVRI stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13. Everi has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Everi by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 50,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,935,000 after purchasing an additional 258,567 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Everi by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Everi by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Everi by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

