EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Insider Sells $108,849.51 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $108,849.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EVER opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $38.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $494.94 million, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.13.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,019,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after buying an additional 332,492 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after buying an additional 311,561 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 335,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 274,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

